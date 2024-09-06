Nothing appears to be working on a major update for its smartphones, with an early leak revealing significant changes coming in the form of Nothing OS 3.0, based on Android 15. This upcoming update is said to overhaul several aspects of the user experience, bringing in a redesigned Control Centre, an updated clock face, and improvements to the setup process. Additionally, the performance is expected to see noticeable enhancements, especially in areas like the camera, interface, and security systems. The pre-release version of the update was allegedly spotted on the Nothing Phone 2a, indicating a potential move forward from the existing Nothing OS 2.5 firmware.

The leaked version, initially reported by SmartPrix, hints at various new features, including a revamped boot animation featuring a dot matrix-style font for the Nothing logo. Users may also experience new animations, particularly during the fingerprint authentication process when unlocking their smartphones.

One of the standout features of this update seems to be the refreshed Control Centre. Upon the first swipe down, users may notice Wi-Fi and Bluetooth toggles, while a further swipe could reveal a Mute option offering three choices: Mute, Vibrate, and Sound. Users might also have the ability to swipe left to find additional customizable quick toggles, accessible by tapping a pencil icon.

Another reported feature is a newly designed lock screen clock, with more options for personalizing the screen. If users are not satisfied with their customizations, they could have the option to reset the lock screen back to the original Nothing layout.

The update may also introduce a fresh typeface called "Inter," which could replace the current Dot Matrix font for app titles. Another noteworthy addition is the Charging Assistant, which may alert users if the charging process is suboptimal. Users could potentially access more options to manage their phone's battery life through smart and custom charging modes, aimed at enhancing overall battery health.

