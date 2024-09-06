Nothing OS 3.0 update leak: Major redesign, new features, and performance boosts expected
The upcoming Nothing OS 3.0 update reportedly promises major changes, such as a redesigned Control Centre and enhanced camera performance. New features might include customizable lock screens, a Charging Assistant for better battery management, and an updated boot animation.
Nothing appears to be working on a major update for its smartphones, with an early leak revealing significant changes coming in the form of Nothing OS 3.0, based on Android 15. This upcoming update is said to overhaul several aspects of the user experience, bringing in a redesigned Control Centre, an updated clock face, and improvements to the setup process. Additionally, the performance is expected to see noticeable enhancements, especially in areas like the camera, interface, and security systems. The pre-release version of the update was allegedly spotted on the Nothing Phone 2a, indicating a potential move forward from the existing Nothing OS 2.5 firmware.