Nothing OS 4.0 arrives on CMF phones, bringing Android 16 and smarter features: All you need to know

CMF has begun rolling out Nothing OS 4.0, bringing Android 16 to the CMF Phone 1 and Phone 2 Pro. The update delivers a cleaner interface, smarter multitasking, deeper dark mode, smoother animations and enhanced customisation features.

Govind Choudhary
Updated27 Dec 2025, 07:38 AM IST
CMF has officially started rolling out Nothing OS 4.0 to its smartphone lineup, marking a major software upgrade for both the CMF Phone 1 and the newer CMF Phone 2 Pro.
CMF has officially started rolling out Nothing OS 4.0 to its smartphone lineup, marking a major software upgrade for both the CMF Phone 1 and the newer CMF Phone 2 Pro. (Nothing)

CMF has officially started rolling out Nothing OS 4.0 to its smartphone lineup, marking a major software upgrade for both the CMF Phone 1 and the newer CMF Phone 2 Pro. The update is being released in phases, with Phone 1 users receiving it first, followed by the Phone 2 Pro in early January.

A refined interface

Built on Android 16, Nothing OS 4.0 focuses heavily on refinement rather than reinvention. The update introduces a cleaner and more balanced interface, with refreshed system icons, redesigned status indicators and a simplified Quick Settings layout. These changes aim to make everyday interactions feel calmer, clearer and more intuitive.

You may be interested in

Discount

23% OFF

CMF Phone 2 Pro

CMF Phone 2 Pro

  • CheckAMOLED
lipkart

₹17499

₹22999

Get This

Discount

14% OFF

Realme P4x

Realme P4x

  • CheckMatte Silver
  • Check8GB RAM
  • Check256GB Storage
mazon

₹15398

₹17999

Get This

Discount

9% OFF

Redmi 15C 5G

Redmi 15C 5G

  • CheckGrey
  • Check4GB / 6GB / 8GBRAM
  • Check128GB / 256GB Storage
mazon

₹15499

₹16999

Get This

Discount

6% OFF

Realme C85 5G

Realme C85 5G

  • Check4GB / 6GB RAM
  • Check128GB Storage
  • Check6.8 inch Display Size
lipkart

₹15499

₹16499

Get This

Discount

22% OFF

Oppo K13

Oppo K13

  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB / 256 GB Storage
  • Check6.67 inches Display Size
mazon

₹17986

₹22999

Get This

Discount

13% OFF

OnePlus 15R

OnePlus 15R

  • CheckMint Breeze
  • CheckUpto 16GB RAM
  • Check1TB Storage
mazon

₹47999

₹54999

Get This

OnePlus Ace 6T

OnePlus Ace 6T

  • CheckBlack
  • Check12GB/16GB RAM
  • Check256GB/512GB Storage

₹44999

Check Details

Discount

13% OFF

OnePlus 15R Ace Edition

OnePlus 15R Ace Edition

  • Check12GB RAM
  • Check256GB Storage
  • Check6.83-inch Display Size
mazon

₹47999

₹54999

Get This

Discount

14% OFF

Motorola Edge 70

Motorola Edge 70

  • CheckPANTONE Lily Pad
  • Check8GB RAM
  • Check256GB Storage
lipkart

₹29999

₹34999

Get This

Discount

17% OFF

Poco C85 5G

Poco C85 5G

  • CheckPurple
  • Check4GB/6GB RAM
  • Check128GB Storage
lipkart

₹11999

₹14499

Get This

Find more mobilesArrow Icon

Darker and smarter mode

One of the standout additions is the enhanced Extra Dark Mode. This refined version deepens blacks, improves contrast and reduces power consumption, while also improving readability across notifications, Quick Settings and the app drawer. Support has also been extended to first-party apps such as Essential Space.

Customisation with widgets and layouts

Nothing OS 4.0 expands customisation options with new widget sizes, including 1×1 and 2×1 formats for apps like Weather, Pedometer and Screen Time. These additions give users more freedom to design compact, information-rich home screens.

View full Image
One of the standout additions is the enhanced Extra Dark Mode.
(CMF Community forum)

Smarter multitasking

Multitasking sees a notable upgrade with improved pop-up view functionality. Users can now run and switch between two floating apps more fluidly using simple swipe gestures. Meanwhile, a new hidden apps feature allows users to keep selected apps out of the app drawer while still maintaining quick access when needed.

Also Read | Best 5G gaming phone to buy under ₹15,000 in January 2025: Check top 5 options

Smoother animations and enhanced feedback

System animations have been refined throughout the interface, delivering smoother transitions, more responsive gestures and a greater sense of depth. App opening and closing animations now include subtle background scaling, helping create a more connected visual flow. Haptic feedback has also been enhanced, with gentle vibrations at minimum and maximum volume levels for better tactile awareness.

Android 16 upgrade for CMF devices

Beyond visual and functional improvements, Nothing OS 4.0 also marks a major Android version upgrade, moving CMF devices from Android 15 to Android 16. This brings the latest security updates, performance optimisations and platform-level enhancements.

Also Read | Nothing OS 4.0 rolls out to Phone 3a and 3a Pro with major upgrades: What's new

Rollout timeline

The update is being released in stages. CMF Phone 1 users are the first to receive Nothing OS 4.0, while the CMF Phone 2 Pro is scheduled to follow in early January. Users can expect the update to arrive automatically via OTA over the coming days.

Key Takeaways
  • Users can expect improved multitasking with new pop-up view functionality.
  • Nothing OS 4.0 introduces a cleaner interface with enhanced visual elements.
  • The update marks a significant upgrade from Android 15 to Android 16, bringing security and performance enhancements.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyNewsNothing OS 4.0 arrives on CMF phones, bringing Android 16 and smarter features: All you need to know
More
OPEN IN APP

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.