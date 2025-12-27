Nothing OS 4.0 arrives on CMF phones, bringing Android 16 and smarter features: All you need to know

CMF has officially started rolling out Nothing OS 4.0 to its smartphone lineup, marking a major software upgrade for both the CMF Phone 1 and the newer CMF Phone 2 Pro. The update is being released in phases, with Phone 1 users receiving it first, followed by the Phone 2 Pro in early January.

A refined interface Built on Android 16, Nothing OS 4.0 focuses heavily on refinement rather than reinvention. The update introduces a cleaner and more balanced interface, with refreshed system icons, redesigned status indicators and a simplified Quick Settings layout. These changes aim to make everyday interactions feel calmer, clearer and more intuitive.

Darker and smarter mode One of the standout additions is the enhanced Extra Dark Mode. This refined version deepens blacks, improves contrast and reduces power consumption, while also improving readability across notifications, Quick Settings and the app drawer. Support has also been extended to first-party apps such as Essential Space.

Customisation with widgets and layouts Nothing OS 4.0 expands customisation options with new widget sizes, including 1×1 and 2×1 formats for apps like Weather, Pedometer and Screen Time. These additions give users more freedom to design compact, information-rich home screens.

Smarter multitasking Multitasking sees a notable upgrade with improved pop-up view functionality. Users can now run and switch between two floating apps more fluidly using simple swipe gestures. Meanwhile, a new hidden apps feature allows users to keep selected apps out of the app drawer while still maintaining quick access when needed.

Smoother animations and enhanced feedback System animations have been refined throughout the interface, delivering smoother transitions, more responsive gestures and a greater sense of depth. App opening and closing animations now include subtle background scaling, helping create a more connected visual flow. Haptic feedback has also been enhanced, with gentle vibrations at minimum and maximum volume levels for better tactile awareness.

Android 16 upgrade for CMF devices Beyond visual and functional improvements, Nothing OS 4.0 also marks a major Android version upgrade, moving CMF devices from Android 15 to Android 16. This brings the latest security updates, performance optimisations and platform-level enhancements.

Rollout timeline The update is being released in stages. CMF Phone 1 users are the first to receive Nothing OS 4.0, while the CMF Phone 2 Pro is scheduled to follow in early January. Users can expect the update to arrive automatically via OTA over the coming days.

