Nothing OS 4.0 Beta introduces pre-installed apps to Phone (3a) series: Co-founder Akis Evangelidis explains the update

Nothing, the UK-based smartphone company co-founded by Carl Pei, began rolling out the Open Beta of its latest operating system, Nothing OS 4.0, for the Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) pro on Friday. This update introduces a new feature called Lock Glimpse and marks the first time the company is experimenting with pre-installed third-party apps on some non-flagship devices. Will the tech giant introduce bloatware in the near future? Time will only tell.

What’s new in the Nothing OS 4.0 update? Lock Glimpse is a new feature designed to refresh users’ lock screens with high-quality wallpapers curated across nine categories. Users can swipe left from the lock screen to access the feature, and it is turned off by default. Nothing has emphasised that the feature is optional and that no personal data is collected if users choose to enable it.

The feature also has the potential to surface timely updates and other useful content. Future updates are expected to allow users to replace standard wallpapers entirely with their own photos, giving each unlock a personalised touch.

Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis explained in a blog post on Friday that the feature is part of Nothing’s approach to redesigning everyday smartphone interactions. “We aim to integrate features in the most optimal way, while keeping everything under the user’s control,” he said.

Bloatware incoming? In a shift from its previously strict focus on minimal pre-installed software, Nothing will start including a curated set of third-party apps on some non-flagship devices. Evangelidis stressed that these apps are chosen carefully based on popularity and relevance—examples include Instagram, and in some cases, integrations can enhance device functionality, such as camera performance or content sharing.

The Nothing Phone 3a Pro

“We operate on razor-thin margins and must make deliberate choices to deliver a high-quality user experience while remaining financially sustainable,” he wrote. All pre-installed apps will remain easy to remove, and users will retain control over what appears on their devices, added the co-founder.

“Building a new brand in a tough market” Evangelidis acknowledged the difficulties of building a smartphone brand from the ground up in a market dominated by established players. High entry costs, complex supply chains, and intense competition make innovation a challenge, especially for new entrants with limited resources.

The co-founder concluded by emphasising transparency: the company will continue to inform users about new features and pre-installed apps and welcomes feedback as it evolves the OS.