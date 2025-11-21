Nothing OS 4.0 rollout begins after weeks of beta testing: Expected eligible devices and features

Nothing will begin rolling out its Android 16-based Nothing OS 4.0 update on 21 November after an extended beta phase. The release brings new AI features, interface upgrades and wider device support, including the Phone 2, Phone 3 and 2a series, with more models to follow.

Govind Choudhary
Published21 Nov 2025, 07:32 AM IST
Nothing has officially confirmed that its long-awaited Android 16-based update, Nothing OS 4.0, will begin rolling out to the public on Friday, 21 November.
Nothing has officially confirmed that its long-awaited Android 16-based update, Nothing OS 4.0, will begin rolling out to the public on Friday, 21 November. The announcement comes after months of anticipation, with the company positioning the new software as a central part of its AI-first strategy.

Public rollout begins after extended beta phase

Nothing opened testing to users in late October through the Nothing OS 4.0 open beta programme. In a note shared on the Nothing Community site, the company thanked testers for their feedback and said the general release is now ready to begin. A short post on X further underlined the launch, reading: “Nothing OS 4.0. Let your phone bring flow to your life. General Release. 21 Nov.”

Supported devices and expected availability

While Nothing has not provided a formal device list for the stable rollout, the handsets included in the open beta give a strong indication of the first wave. The Nothing Phone 2 and Phone 3, along with the Nothing Phone 2a, 2a Plus, 3a and 3a Pro, are expected to receive the update from day one.

Support for additional models, including the anticipated Phone 3a Lite, is likely to follow. The update should also extend to devices under the company’s CMF sub-brand, which runs Nothing OS and is still covered by ongoing software update commitments.

New features arriving with Nothing OS 4.0

The new release introduces a blend of Android 16 improvements and Nothing-specific additions. Key features include Extra Dark Mode, Pop-Up View for floating windows, a new 2×2 Quick Settings tile and extra lock screen clock designs. The update also adds Essential Apps, user-made widgets that can be shared on the Nothing Playground platform.

The Nothing Phone 2 series will receive the “Stretch” camera feature found on the Phone 3, while the rollout will also include the Lock Glimpse function. After criticism earlier in the year, Nothing has confirmed that Lock Glimpse is switched off by default on the Phone 3a models.

Wider rollout expected by the end of the week

With the general release beginning this Friday, supported devices should see the update arrive gradually over the following days. Nothing OS 4.0 marks the company’s most significant software update of the year, bringing a refreshed interface, AI-focused tools and deeper customisation options to the wider Nothing ecosystem.

