Nothing OS 4.0 rollout begins after weeks of beta testing: Expected eligible devices and features

Nothing has officially confirmed that its long-awaited Android 16-based update, Nothing OS 4.0, will begin rolling out to the public on Friday, 21 November. The announcement comes after months of anticipation, with the company positioning the new software as a central part of its AI-first strategy.

Public rollout begins after extended beta phase Nothing opened testing to users in late October through the Nothing OS 4.0 open beta programme. In a note shared on the Nothing Community site, the company thanked testers for their feedback and said the general release is now ready to begin. A short post on X further underlined the launch, reading: “Nothing OS 4.0. Let your phone bring flow to your life. General Release. 21 Nov.”

Supported devices and expected availability While Nothing has not provided a formal device list for the stable rollout, the handsets included in the open beta give a strong indication of the first wave. The Nothing Phone 2 and Phone 3, along with the Nothing Phone 2a, 2a Plus, 3a and 3a Pro, are expected to receive the update from day one.

Support for additional models, including the anticipated Phone 3a Lite, is likely to follow. The update should also extend to devices under the company’s CMF sub-brand, which runs Nothing OS and is still covered by ongoing software update commitments.

New features arriving with Nothing OS 4.0 The new release introduces a blend of Android 16 improvements and Nothing-specific additions. Key features include Extra Dark Mode, Pop-Up View for floating windows, a new 2×2 Quick Settings tile and extra lock screen clock designs. The update also adds Essential Apps, user-made widgets that can be shared on the Nothing Playground platform.

Also Read | Nothing Ear 3 TWS earbuds to launch on September 18, design partially revealed

The Nothing Phone 2 series will receive the “Stretch” camera feature found on the Phone 3, while the rollout will also include the Lock Glimpse function. After criticism earlier in the year, Nothing has confirmed that Lock Glimpse is switched off by default on the Phone 3a models.