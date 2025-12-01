Nothing OS 4.0 rolls out to Phone 3a and 3a Pro with major upgrades: What's new and fixed?

Nothing’s latest software upgrade is reaching more users, with the Android 16-based Nothing OS 4.0 now rolling out to the Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro, according to a GSMArena report. The update, which debuted on the flagship Phone 3 last week, introduces a wide range of new features, design refinements, and camera improvements.

What does the Nothing OS 4.0 offer? Reportedly, a key addition is the AI usage dashboard, designed to offer greater transparency by tracking large-model activity when using Essential Space. Users can also now hide apps directly from the home screen or the app drawer, while enhanced search scope controls make it easier to narrow down results.

Widget flexibility has been expanded with more size options for Weather, Pedometer, and Screen Time, alongside broader 2×2 support for Quick Settings tiles. Pop-up view multitasking becomes more convenient too, with support for two floating icons, and a new app optimisation setting promises quicker launch times.

Essential Space upgrades and community-driven tools Nothing is bolstering its Essential Space with several notable enhancements. Flip to Record now supports taking photos and adding notes during video capture, bundling all content together for quick access.

View full Image Nothing OS 4.0 brings smarter AI and smoother multitasking to your phone.​ ( Nothing )

A new “Playground” (Alpha) section invites users to explore community-created tools such as Essential Apps, Camera Presets, and EQ profiles. Essential Apps themselves are now available to download in preview form, blending AI-powered features with user-led creativity.

Visual refresh and smoother performance Nothing OS 4.0 delivers a refreshed aesthetic, including redesigned app icons and cleaner status bar elements. Two additional lock screen clocks have been introduced, and an Extra Dark Mode offers a deeper and more immersive look for those who prefer a darker interface.

Improved animations aim to create a smoother, more fluid user experience across the system.

Glyph upgrades and camera improvements The Glyph Interface gains more customisation, including the ability to choose whether Flip to Glyph triggers Silent or Vibrate mode. Glyph Progress now uses Android 16’s Live Update notifications, boosting compatibility with third-party apps.

The camera sees a substantial update with new presets, an expanded set of filters with intensity controls, Motion Photos with longer capture and audio support, refreshed watermarks and artistic frames, and a redesigned UI with better interaction flow.