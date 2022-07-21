Nothing Phone (1): Flipkart to hold live sale today. Check offers, other details

Nothing Phone (1): Flipkart to hold live sale today. Check offers, other details3 min read . 10:48 AM IST
- Nothing Phone (1): The 12 GB RAM and 256 GB ROM will be availabale at ₹37,999 with an additional ₹29 secured packaging fee from Flipkart
The 'Nothing Phone (1)' which was launched in India on 13 July will go on first ever live sale from today at Flipkart from 7pm. Nothing Phone (1) will be available in three variants on the Flipkart website with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM and is priced at Rs31,999 with an additional ₹29 secured packaging fee along with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB ROM and is priced at Rs34,999 with an additional ₹29 secured packaging fee. The 12 GB RAM and 256 GB ROM will be availabale at ₹37,999 with an additional ₹29 secured packaging fee from Flipkart.
Nothing Phone (1) : Features
Advanced dual cameras
Time to unlearn that more cameras mean better quality photos and videos. Phone (1)’s dual camera has two advanced 50 MP sensors, with the main camera powered by the flagship Sony IMX766. The wide ƒ/1.8 aperture, dual image stabilisation and 10-bit colour videos gives you everything you need to shoot exceptionally stable, true-to-life and brilliantly detailed content. Intelligent features like Night Mode and Scene Detection tailor the perfect settings for every frame, doing the work for you.
The primary camera uses a 50 megapixels Sony IMX766 1/1.56-inch sensor with an f/1.88 aperture, while the ultrawide unit has a field of view of 114 degrees. The camera system has dual OIS and EIS, and one would also be able to record videos with 1 billion colours.
The (1) phone also features Night Mode and Scene Detection, the latter of which automatically detects what one is shooting and suggests the best settings for the shot.
While most modern smartphones have 3-4 rear cameras, Nothing prides itself on having only two cameras on the back of the phone (1) that produce great results, rather than three or four cameras with rather unimpressive performance to have.
"They stack cameras. Think more is more. But more just means more cameras of lower quality. For an illusion of innovation. More lidar sensors you'd never use. More for the sake of it. Just to take more from you. So Phone (1) has just two cameras. Two superb ones. Not four mediocre ones," said Nothing in a blog post.
Glyph Interface
Nothing like you’ve seen before, the Glyph Interface is a new way of communicating to help minimise screen time. Unique light patterns made up of 900 LEDs indicate who’s calling and signals app notifications, charging status and more. Simply pair individual contacts to a ringtone, each with a unique Glyph pattern, to never miss what’s truly important.
For quieter focus, the Flip to Glyph feature triggers silent, lights-only notifications by placing Phone (1) with the Glyph Interface face up.
Powerful performance
Behind Phone (1)’s startling speed is the powerful and reliable Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 778G+ chipset, custom-made for Nothing to include wireless and reverse charging. Delivers phenomenal graphics and advanced camera features, all accelerated by 5G. Game Mode precisely matches sound to graphics and minimises notifications for captivating, immersive gaming.
Charge fast and charge wirelessly.
Get 18 hours of use with every charge, and two days on standby. Reach 50% power in just 30 minutes of charge. Power accessories like Nothing Ear (1) with 5W reverse charge. The charging coil Glyph even lights up to indicate reverse charging is happening.
Availability and pricing
Phone (1) is available in both white and black colours, with three variants to choose from 8GB/128GB ( ₹32,999), 8GB/256GB ( ₹35,999), and the 12GB/256GB (Rs38,999)
For pre-order customers, Nothing is offering an introductory price for a limited period: 8GB/128GB ( ₹31,999), 8GB/256GB ( ₹34,999), and the 12GB/256GB ( ₹37,999).
