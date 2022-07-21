Nothing Phone (1): Flipkart to hold live sale today. Check offers, other details

The 'Nothing Phone (1)' which was launched in India on 13 July will go on first ever live sale from today at Flipkart from 7pm. Nothing Phone (1) will be available in three variants on the Flipkart website with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM and is priced at Rs31,999 with an additional ₹29 secured packaging fee along with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB ROM and is priced at Rs34,999 with an additional ₹29 secured packaging fee. The 12 GB RAM and 256 GB ROM will be availabale at ₹37,999 with an additional ₹29 secured packaging fee from Flipkart.

