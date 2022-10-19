Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Technology / News /  Nothing Phone (1) gets Jio True 5G support before Diwali: Report

Nothing Phone (1) gets Jio True 5G support before Diwali: Report

2 min read . 06:42 PM ISTLivemint
Nothing Phone 1 comes with a transparent rear design

  • Nothing is rolling out an OTA (over-the-air) update, enabling Jio True 5G support on the device. 5G bands supported by the Nothing Phone (1) include n1, n3, n5, n7, n8, n20, n28, n38, n40, n41, n77, and n78, or, to say, all 5G bands.

Nothing Phone (1) already supports Airtel 5G. The smartphone has started receiving support for Jio True 5G as well. According to a report by MySmartPrice, Nothing is rolling out an OTA (over-the-air) update, enabling Jio True 5G support on the device. 5G bands supported by the Nothing Phone (1) include n1, n3, n5, n7, n8, n20, n28, n38, n40, n41, n77, and n78, or, to say, all 5G bands.

Nothing Phone (1) already supports Airtel 5G. The smartphone has started receiving support for Jio True 5G as well. According to a report by MySmartPrice, Nothing is rolling out an OTA (over-the-air) update, enabling Jio True 5G support on the device. 5G bands supported by the Nothing Phone (1) include n1, n3, n5, n7, n8, n20, n28, n38, n40, n41, n77, and n78, or, to say, all 5G bands.

According to the report, some users have also shared on Twitter about receiving the update. But users will have to wait for Jio to roll out the 5G network widely. The report says that ‘the update is out for only 10% of users at the moment’ only.

According to the report, some users have also shared on Twitter about receiving the update. But users will have to wait for Jio to roll out the 5G network widely. The report says that ‘the update is out for only 10% of users at the moment’ only.

Nothing Phone (1) comes with an innovative Glyph Interface. It is a new way of communicating to help minimize screen time. Unique light patterns made up of 900 LEDs indicate who’s calling and signals app notifications, charging status and more.

Nothing Phone (1) comes with an innovative Glyph Interface. It is a new way of communicating to help minimize screen time. Unique light patterns made up of 900 LEDs indicate who’s calling and signals app notifications, charging status and more.

The smartphone is equipped with a dual camera on the back having two advanced 50 MP sensors, with the main camera powered by the flagship Sony IMX766. The phone also features Night Mode and Scene Detection, the latter of which automatically detects what one is shooting and suggests the best settings for the shot.

The smartphone is equipped with a dual camera on the back having two advanced 50 MP sensors, with the main camera powered by the flagship Sony IMX766. The phone also features Night Mode and Scene Detection, the latter of which automatically detects what one is shooting and suggests the best settings for the shot.

Nothing Phone (1) has a 6.55-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 60Hz to 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate. It comes with a protection of HDR10+ and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on back and front. Nothing smartphone is powered by mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ octa-core processor.

Nothing Phone (1) has a 6.55-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 60Hz to 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate. It comes with a protection of HDR10+ and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on back and front. Nothing smartphone is powered by mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ octa-core processor.

On the battery front, the smartphone is claimed to deliver up to 18 hours of use with every charge, and two days on standby. The phone offers fast charging and is said to charge up from 0 to 50% power in just 30 minutes of charge. Power accessories like Nothing Ear (1) with 5W reverse charge. The charging coil Glyph even lights up to indicate reverse charging is happening.

On the battery front, the smartphone is claimed to deliver up to 18 hours of use with every charge, and two days on standby. The phone offers fast charging and is said to charge up from 0 to 50% power in just 30 minutes of charge. Power accessories like Nothing Ear (1) with 5W reverse charge. The charging coil Glyph even lights up to indicate reverse charging is happening.

Recently, the company increased its price from 32,999 (base model – 8GB+128GB) to 33,999. Similarly, the 8GB+256GB storage model will now be priced at 37,999. It previously carried a price tag of 36,999. The phone’s top-end variant which was priced at 38,999, will now cost 39,999

Recently, the company increased its price from 32,999 (base model – 8GB+128GB) to 33,999. Similarly, the 8GB+256GB storage model will now be priced at 37,999. It previously carried a price tag of 36,999. The phone’s top-end variant which was priced at 38,999, will now cost 39,999

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP