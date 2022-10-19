Nothing Phone (1) gets Jio True 5G support before Diwali: Report

Nothing Phone (1) already supports Airtel 5G. The smartphone has started receiving support for Jio True 5G as well. According to a report by MySmartPrice, Nothing is rolling out an OTA (over-the-air) update, enabling Jio True 5G support on the device. 5G bands supported by the Nothing Phone (1) include n1, n3, n5, n7, n8, n20, n28, n38, n40, n41, n77, and n78, or, to say, all 5G bands.
According to the report, some users have also shared on Twitter about receiving the update. But users will have to wait for Jio to roll out the 5G network widely. The report says that ‘the update is out for only 10% of users at the moment’ only.
Nothing Phone (1) comes with an innovative Glyph Interface. It is a new way of communicating to help minimize screen time. Unique light patterns made up of 900 LEDs indicate who’s calling and signals app notifications, charging status and more.
The smartphone is equipped with a dual camera on the back having two advanced 50 MP sensors, with the main camera powered by the flagship Sony IMX766. The phone also features Night Mode and Scene Detection, the latter of which automatically detects what one is shooting and suggests the best settings for the shot.
Nothing Phone (1) has a 6.55-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 60Hz to 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate. It comes with a protection of HDR10+ and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on back and front. Nothing smartphone is powered by mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ octa-core processor.
On the battery front, the smartphone is claimed to deliver up to 18 hours of use with every charge, and two days on standby. The phone offers fast charging and is said to charge up from 0 to 50% power in just 30 minutes of charge. Power accessories like Nothing Ear (1) with 5W reverse charge. The charging coil Glyph even lights up to indicate reverse charging is happening.