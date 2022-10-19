Nothing Phone (1) gets Jio True 5G support before Diwali: Report

On the battery front, the smartphone is claimed to deliver up to 18 hours of use with every charge, and two days on standby. The phone offers fast charging and is said to charge up from 0 to 50% power in just 30 minutes of charge. Power accessories like Nothing Ear (1) with 5W reverse charge. The charging coil Glyph even lights up to indicate reverse charging is happening.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}