Nothing Phone (1) gets new OS 1.5.3 update: Here’s what new and fixed

Nothing Phone (1) gets new OS 1.5.3 update: Here’s what new and fixed2 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 10:38 AM IST
- The Nothing Phone (1) has received the Nothing OS 1.5.3 update, based on Android 13, as per a tweet from Nothing's official Twitter handle. The tweet mentioned that the update has already started rolling out and will be available to all Nothing Phone (1) users within the next few days.
The Nothing Phone (1), the debut smartphone from UK-based startup Nothing headed by ex-OnePlus founder Carl Pei, recently received a supplementary update that includes various enhancements and new features. The update, named Nothing OS 1.5.3, introduces support for the Nothing Ear 2 earbuds and improves memory utilisation, among other performance enhancements and feature additions. This follows the phone's first major Android OS update last month, which brought it into the Android 13 ecosystem.
