Nothing Phone (1) gets new OS 1.5.3 update: Here’s what new and fixed

The Nothing Phone (1), the debut smartphone from UK-based startup Nothing headed by ex-OnePlus founder Carl Pei, recently received a supplementary update that includes various enhancements and new features. The update, named Nothing OS 1.5.3, introduces support for the Nothing Ear 2 earbuds and improves memory utilisation, among other performance enhancements and feature additions. This follows the phone's first major Android OS update last month, which brought it into the Android 13 ecosystem.

The Nothing Phone (1) has received the Nothing OS 1.5.3 update, based on Android 13, as per a tweet from Nothing's official Twitter handle. The tweet mentioned that the update has already started rolling out and will be available to all Nothing Phone (1) users within the next few days.

Nothing OS 1.5.3 is here! Our first software update since the launch of Nothing OS 1.5, powered by Android 13.



The rollout has begun and will reach all Phone (1) users in the next couple of days.



Enjoy faster app loading speeds, improved battery life. And lots more.

Moreover, the Nothing OS 1.5.3 update includes several new features and improvements, as mentioned in the changelog. The update allows users to manually add games to Game Mode, offers smoother animations from the pop-up view, improves the fingerprint transition between the fingerprint lock screen and AOD, and adds new wallpapers. Additionally, it includes support for Nothing Ear 2 earbuds, improves system stability, and introduces a new memory management algorithm that reduces app restart time by over 35% and lowers CPU consumption to enhance overall battery life.

In addition, the changelog for the latest Nothing OS 1.5.3 update mentions bug fixes, including addressing the abnormal appearance of Night Light mode in certain scenarios, flashing charging prompts on the AOD interface, Glyph lights for incoming WhatsApp calls, freeze issues during YouTube video playback, and weather data not appearing on Quick Look widget. The update also includes other general bug fixes.

In February 2022, Nothing released the first Android 13-based Nothing OS 1.5 update for its smartphone, which included various improvements and features such as a new Material You colour scheme, lock screen shortcut customisations, new Glyph ringtones and notification sounds, a new Nothing Weather app, revamped interface for the built-in camera app, and a new "self-repair" feature that clears unused cache and expired system dumps to enhance the device's performance.