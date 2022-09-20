Nothing Phone (1) sale on Flipkart today at 12pm: To be available at 28,999

Price of Nothing Phone (1) starts at ₹33,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone’s top-end variant packs 12GB RAM with 256GB storage, and is priced at ₹39,999.
Nothing Phone (1) is back on sale in India. The smartphone with the unique Glyph interface will be available on e-commerce site Flipkart at 12pm. It will be available under the ‘Catch Me If You Can Sale’ where the e-tailer will offer the phone at ₹28,999, a flat ₹5,000 off on its original price. This will be the phone’s lowest price before the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.
Flipkart will also offer an exchange discount of up to ₹3,000 on the device. Easy buying options will also be available during the sale, starting at ₹4,833 per month. ICICI Bank and Axis Bank customers will be able to get a 10 percent instant discount on the purchase of Nothing Phone (1).
Nothing Phone (1) price
The price of Nothing Phone (1) starts at ₹33,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone’s 8GB RAM with 256GB storage variant costs ₹36,999. The phone’s top-end variant packs 12GB RAM with 256GB storage, and is priced at ₹39,999.
Nothing Phone (1) specs
Nothing Phone (1) comes with an innovative Glyph Interface. It is a new way of communicating to help minimize screen time. Unique light patterns made up of 900 LEDs indicate who’s calling and signals app notifications, charging status and more.
The smartphone is equipped with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 60Hz to 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate. It comes with HDR10+ support and has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on back and front. Nothing Phone (1) comes powered by mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ octa-core processor.
Nothing Phone (1) has dual camera on the back having two advanced 50 MP sensors, with the main camera powered by the flagship Sony IMX766. The smartphone is claimed to deliver up to 18 hours of use with every charge, and two days on standby. The phone offers fast charging and is said to charge up from 0 to 50% power in just 30 minutes of charge.
