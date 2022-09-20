Nothing Phone (1) sale on Flipkart today at 12pm: To be available at 28,999

Nothing Phone (1) is back on sale in India. The smartphone with the unique Glyph interface will be available on e-commerce site Flipkart at 12pm. It will be available under the ‘Catch Me If You Can Sale’ where the e-tailer will offer the phone at ₹28,999, a flat ₹5,000 off on its original price. This will be the phone’s lowest price before the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

