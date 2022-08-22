Nothing Phone (1) to go on sale at 12pm today via Flipkart2 min read . Updated: 22 Aug 2022, 09:05 AM IST
Nothing Phone (1) can be purchased in India today. The smartphone will be available on e-commerce platform Flipkart at 12pm. Those interested can head to the e-tailer’s site to grab a unit. Nothing Phone (1) is the company’s first-ever phone. It comes with a unique transparent design and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ SoC.