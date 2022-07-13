Nothing Phone (1): Why 'DearNothing', 'BoycottNothing' trending on social media

The phone is priced from 399 pounds ($470), with the company saying it is cheaper than premium phones with similar features and that there are over 200,000 pre-orders for it. OnePlus used an invite-only strategy for selling smartphones that created high demand by keeping customers in a constant state of anticipation. Following a similar strategy, Nothing held an auction in June for an initial 100 of the new phones, fetching bids of over $3,000, it said.