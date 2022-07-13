Nothing Phone (1): Why 'DearNothing', 'BoycottNothing' trending on social media

Nothing says its smartphone offers 18 hours of use with every charge, and two days on standby, and that it can reach 50% power in just 30 minutes of charging
On a day when Carl Pei launched the first smartphone from his new company Nothing worldwide, netizens in India were not happy with the company as it had sent limited smartphones for review.
The #DearNothing started trending after a YouTube Channel ‘Prasadtechintelugu’ released a prank video of unboxing a Nothing phone (1) box on-screen which turns out to be an empty box with a letter inside.
The letter which was also fake, says “Hi Prasad, this device is not for South Indian people. Thank you."
A netizen tweeted,"#Dear Nothing India means not only different cultures and languages from North to South but North people getting everything they want in govt to private projects factories whatever they need they will get easily North India always divide us with the showing of partiality."
Another user tweeted," Nothing a phone that is being manufactured in south India but don't know how to treat south Indians, I think nothing has to learn the names of states and their languages from a pre primary kid before launching a phone in india. #DearNothing #boycottnothingphone."
London-based Nothing says its smartphone offers 18 hours of use with every charge, and two days on standby, and that it can reach 50% power in just 30 minutes of charging. It says the phone also has an array of remote features including being able to unlock the doors of a Tesla car.
The phone is priced from 399 pounds ($470), with the company saying it is cheaper than premium phones with similar features and that there are over 200,000 pre-orders for it. OnePlus used an invite-only strategy for selling smartphones that created high demand by keeping customers in a constant state of anticipation. Following a similar strategy, Nothing held an auction in June for an initial 100 of the new phones, fetching bids of over $3,000, it said.