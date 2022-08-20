Nothing launched its first-ever smartphone in India in July this year. Almost a month after its launch, the company has now increased the price of Nothing Phone (1). Launched at a starting price of ₹32,999, the handset will now cost ₹33,999 for the base variant of 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Similarly, the 8GB+256GB storage model will now be priced at ₹37,999. It previously carried a price tag of ₹36,999.

The phone’s top-end variant which was priced at ₹38,999, will now cost ₹39,999. Notably, there has been no price change in the smartphone’s accessories. The 45W power adapter carries a price tag of ₹2,499. While the Nothing Phone (1) tempered glass protector and case are priced at ₹999 and ₹1,499, respectively.

In case you are planning to buy the Nothing Phone (1), then gear up. The smartphone will go on a flash sale on August 22 via Flipkart. It will be available at 12pm.

Nothing Phone (1): Features

Nothing Phone (1) comes with an innovative Glyph Interface. It is a new way of communicating to help minimize screen time. Unique light patterns made up of 900 LEDs indicate who’s calling and signals app notifications, charging status and more.

The smartphone is equipped with a dual camera on the back having two advanced 50 MP sensors, with the main camera powered by the flagship Sony IMX766. The phone also features Night Mode and Scene Detection, the latter of which automatically detects what one is shooting and suggests the best settings for the shot.

Nothing Phone (1) has a 6.55-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 60Hz to 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate. It comes with a protection of HDR10+ and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on back and front. Nothing smartphone is powered by mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ octa-core processor.

The smartphone is claimed to deliver up to 18 hours of use with every charge, and two days on standby. The phone offers fast charging and is said to charge up from 0 to 50% power in just 30 minutes of charge.