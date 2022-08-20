Nothing Phone (1) will now cost more in India: Check the new price

Nothing launched its first-ever smartphone in India in July this year. Almost a month after its launch, the company has now increased the price of Nothing Phone (1). Launched at a starting price of ₹32,999, the handset will now cost ₹33,999 for the base variant of 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Similarly, the 8GB+256GB storage model will now be priced at ₹37,999. It previously carried a price tag of ₹36,999.

