Carl Pei-led Nothing has finally unveiled its second smartphone called the Nothing Phone (2). The Phone (2) comes with flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and starts at a price of ₹44,999 and will be available from July 21 on Flipkart and select other retail outlets.

Nothing Phone (2) specifications:

The Phone (2) delivers many serious upgrades from its predecessor in terms of battery life, day-to-day performance and cameras. The Phone (2) ditches the Snapdragon 778G processor in favour of the more powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor paired with Adreno 730 GPU. Nothing claims that the processor upgrade will result in an 80 percent boost in the Phone (2) 's performance compared to last generation.

Nothing Phone (2) comes with a 50MP primary camera with a Sony IMX890 sensor with an aperture of f/1.88 and a sensor size of 1/1.56-inch. The primary sensor comes with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS) along with many other features like Motion Photo, Super-res Zoom, AI scene detection, Expert mode and Document Mode.

The primary sensor on the Phone (2) is paired with a 50 MP f/2.2 Samsung JN1 sensor ultra-wide-angle camera with support for EIS and a 114-degree field of view. On the front side, the new smartphone comes with a 32 MP Sony IMX615 sensor with f/2.45 aperture and 1/2.74 inch sensor size.

Nothing Phone (2) comes with a 4700 mAh battery with 45W PPS charging which can take the phone from 0 to 100 in just 55 minutes. The Phone (2) also comes with major upgrades to the Glyph interface and a new Nothing OS 2.0 that ‘allows interactions with your smartphone to be more intentional and mindful’.

Nothing Phone (2) India price and availability:

Nothing Phone (2) will be available for a starting price of ₹44,999 on Flipkart and some retail outlets from July 21 onwards. The new smartphone will be available at a price of ₹44,999 for the 8GB RAM/128 GB storage variant. Similarly, the 12 GB RAM/128 GB storage variant has been priced at 49,999 and the 12GB RAM/256 GB storage variant is priced at ₹54,999.

Pre-order pass buyers will be able to choose their phone variant and place their order between July 11, 9PM till July 20, 11:59 PM on Flipkart. They will also be eligible for an instant discount of ₹3,000 using the Axis and HDFC bank debit and credit cards.