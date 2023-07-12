Nothing Phone (2) launched: Price, specifications, launch offers and all you need to know2 min read 12 Jul 2023, 07:39 AM IST
Nothing unveils its second smartphone, the Nothing Phone (2), featuring a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and starting at ₹45,000. The phone boasts improved battery life, performance, and cameras, with an 80% boost in performance compared to its predecessor.
Carl Pei-led Nothing has finally unveiled its second smartphone called the Nothing Phone (2). The Phone (2) comes with flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and starts at a price of ₹44,999 and will be available from July 21 on Flipkart and select other retail outlets.
