Nothing Phone (2a) Plus confirmed to launch on July 31: Everything we know so far
Nothing teases the upcoming Phone (2a) Plus, set to launch on July 31. The image hints at a possible redesign and a new color scheme. Co-founder Akis Evangelidis mentions upgrades for savvy users. The phone is expected to be priced around ₹30,000.
Nothing has officially confirmed the upcoming release of their latest smartphone, the Phone (2a) Plus, which is set to hit the market on July 31. As expected, Nothing has shrouded the details in mystery, revealing only the device's name and an intriguing image. Enthusiasts are on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating what this new addition will bring.