Nothing teases the upcoming Phone (2a) Plus, set to launch on July 31. The image hints at a possible redesign and a new color scheme. Co-founder Akis Evangelidis mentions upgrades for savvy users. The phone is expected to be priced around ₹ 30,000.

Nothing has officially confirmed the upcoming release of their latest smartphone, the Phone (2a) Plus, which is set to hit the market on July 31. As expected, Nothing has shrouded the details in mystery, revealing only the device's name and an intriguing image. Enthusiasts are on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating what this new addition will bring. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The teaser image hints at a possible redesign, showcasing a texture that suggests a fresh aesthetic. However, there is also a chance that the Phone (2a) Plus will maintain the familiar design of its predecessor, the Phone (2a). The specifics remain to be seen.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Moreover, the teaser also suggests a new color scheme, featuring a grey and black combination. The tagline “Plus, More, Extra" implies that the phone might boast a larger display and additional features, further piquing interest. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nothing's co-founder, Akis Evangelidis, took to X to share some insights: “With Phone (2a) Plus, we had the opportunity to create a beefed-up version for savvy users who demand more processing power. We also made some improvements that didn’t require hardware design changes. Finally, we wrapped it up with a new kick-ass variant that reflects these upgrades." His statement has only added to the anticipation surrounding the new release.

The Nothing Phone (2a) debuted in India at ₹23,999. It is speculated that the Phone 2a Plus might be priced around ₹30,000, as per several media reports.

To recall, the Nothing Phone (2a) is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC and houses a 50MP dual camera setup. It features a 6.7-inch flexible AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 1300 nits. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45 W fast charging. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It will be interesting to witness the launch of Nothing Phone (2a) Plus, if it is priced around ₹30,000, as the segment currently has some strong contenders.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!