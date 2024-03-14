Nothing Phone 2a receives its first software update: Check what's fixed
The NothingOS 2.5.3 update enhances camera features, introduces new widgets, and boosts overall performance. Priced from Rs. 23,999, the phone features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and MediaTek Dimensity chipset.
On March 5, Nothing Phone (2a) made its debut in the Indian market, captivating smartphone enthusiasts with its array of features. Following its launch, the device hit the shelves on March 12, offering consumers a choice between three RAM and storage configurations and two elegant color variants.