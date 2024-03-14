Nothing Phone 2a receives its first software update: Check what's fixed

The NothingOS 2.5.3 update enhances camera features, introduces new widgets, and boosts overall performance. Priced from Rs. 23,999, the phone features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and MediaTek Dimensity chipset.

On March 5, Nothing Phone (2a) made its debut in the Indian market, captivating smartphone enthusiasts with its array of features. Following its launch, the device hit the shelves on March 12, offering consumers a choice between three RAM and storage configurations and two elegant color variants.

Exciting news arrived as the much-anticipated NothingOS 2.5.3 update commenced its rollout for Nothing Phone (2a) users. In a detailed community post, the company outlined the myriad enhancements accompanying this update, particularly focusing on refining the camera experience. Users can now revel in the enhanced Ultra HDR feature and the XDR display effect compatible with Google Photos.

Further elevating the user experience, the update introduces a convenient shortcut widget for the Camera application and enhances the camera watermark to display focal length information. The update also promises improved Raw HDR photography effects, enhanced color saturation, selfie camera clarity, and enhanced EIS/OIS effects.

Moreover, users can delight in the addition of a new Recorder widget, along with bug fixes addressing fingerprint unlock functionality and other general enhancements. Noteworthy improvements extend to overall handset performance, encompassing touchscreen responsiveness, memory optimization, vibration effects, and charging adapter compatibility.

Powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity chipset, the phone boasts a robust 5,000mAh battery with support for rapid wired charging. The handset operates on the latest Android 14-based NothingOS 2.5 straight out of the box.

Pricing for the Nothing Phone (2a) starts at Rs. 23,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB configurations are available at Rs. 25,999 and Rs. 27,999, respectively. The device is offered in sleek Black and White color options, complementing its elegant design.

Featuring a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC, dual 50MP rear cameras, and a 32MP selfie camera, the Nothing Phone (2a) is the latest addition to the brand portfolio in India.

