Nothing Phone 2a to be available at ₹19,999 today. Here's how you can grab the deal
Nothing Phone 2a is available at ₹19,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant on Flipkart for a limited time. The Phone 2a is powered by MediaTek 7200 Pro chipset and comes with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
Nothing unveiled its first affordable smartphone, the Nothing Phone 2a, at a launch event last week. The latest smartphone is seen as an attempt by the Carl Pei-led company to make its presence felt in the mid-range category and challenge rivals from its Chinese counterparts such as Oppo, Vivo, Realme and Xiaomi.