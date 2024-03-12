Nothing unveiled its first affordable smartphone, the Nothing Phone 2a, at a launch event last week. The latest smartphone is seen as an attempt by the Carl Pei-led company to make its presence felt in the mid-range category and challenge rivals from its Chinese counterparts such as Oppo, Vivo, Realme and Xiaomi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | OnePlus Nord CE 4 with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC confirmed to launch in India: Everything we know so far

The Phone 2a will go on sale from 12pm today and the company had announced that its latest mid-ranger will be available for ₹19,999 for a limited period on the launch day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant of the Phone 2a is priced at ₹23,999 and the company is offering an instant discount of ₹2,000 on the purchase using HDFC bank cards. There is also an additional exchange bonus of ₹2,000 on the purchase of the device today, bringing the effective price down to ₹19,999.

Nothing Phone 2a specs: Nothing Phone 2a features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate and 1300 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone runs on MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC and is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

In terms of optics, the Phone 2a features a dual camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor with support for OIS and EIS and a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens. The smartphone also comes with a 32MP front-facing sensor for handling all the selfie and video call-related requirements. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Phone 2a houses a 5,000mAh battery that can be fast charged via a 45W fast charger that will have to be purchased separately. The smartphone runs on Nothing OS 2.5 based on Android 14 operating system and the company is promising 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches with the Phone 2a.

The latest Nothing mid-ranger comes with an IP54 rating for splash and dust resistance meaning while it may not be suitable for submerging in a bucket of water, the phone can still handle light splashes of water and rain drops. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!