The tech world is buzzing as Nothing, the UK-based tech brand co-founded by Carl Pei, hints at the forthcoming launch of its highly anticipated Phone (3). While official details remain scarce, a recent video from the company’s YouTube channel has fueled speculation about the next-generation smartphone. The teaser, embedded in the launch video for the Nothing Ear Open headphones, all but confirms the existence and name of the device, though an official announcement is yet to be made.

Subtle Tease Hints at Phone 3

In the 15-minute video showcasing the latest Ear Open headphones and providing an overview of the Nothing OS 3.0 update, keen-eyed viewers spotted an intriguing detail at the 6:54 mark. A brief shot of the Settings menu prominently displays the text "Finish setting up Phone (3)," confirming the moniker and offering a subtle nod to the unreleased handset (first spotted by Gadgets 360).

The glimpse also provides a few design clues. The Phone (3) appears to feature a centered hole-punch cutout for the front camera, along with ultra-slim and symmetrical bezels around the display. The volume rocker is located on the left side of the device, while the power button sits on the right—suggesting a familiar yet refined design approach.

Though details about pricing and launch dates are still under wraps, the (3) is anticipated to maintain the sleek design language and cutting-edge specs that have become synonymous with Nothing devices. The Phone (2) was launched in India starting at Rs. 44,999 for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, giving a rough idea of what the pricing might look like for the upcoming model.

With this early tease, fans of the brand are eagerly awaiting more official details. If the Phone (3) follows in the footsteps of its predecessors, it will likely bring a fresh combination of design innovation and high-end specs to the smartphone market when it arrives in 2024.

