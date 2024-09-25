Nothing Phone (3) coming in 2024? Teaser in Ear Open launch video confirms rumors
Nothing, co-founded by Carl Pei, hints at the upcoming Phone 3 launch through a YouTube teaser. The video reveals a glimpse of the device’s design and confirms its name, generating excitem)ent among fans as they await official details.
The tech world is buzzing as Nothing, the UK-based tech brand co-founded by Carl Pei, hints at the forthcoming launch of its highly anticipated Phone (3). While official details remain scarce, a recent video from the company’s YouTube channel has fueled speculation about the next-generation smartphone. The teaser, embedded in the launch video for the Nothing Ear Open headphones, all but confirms the existence and name of the device, though an official announcement is yet to be made.