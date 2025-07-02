Nothing Phone (3) launched in India with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset: Price, specs and more

The Nothing Phone (3) is now available in India, featuring a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, a triple-camera system, and a unique Glyph Matrix rear display. Priced at 79,999 and 89,999, it offers advanced features and five years of Android updates.

Written By Govind Choudhary
Updated2 Jul 2025, 02:26 PM IST
Nothing has officially launched the Nothing Phone (3) in India.
Nothing has officially launched the Nothing Phone (3) in India. (Nothing)

UK-based consumer tech brand Nothing has officially launched the Nothing Phone (3) in India. The latest device from the Carl Pei-led company brings a refreshed design and upgraded internals, including Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, a triple-camera system, and a redesigned rear display dubbed the Glyph Matrix.

Pricing in India

The smartphone will be available in two configurations: a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant priced at 79,999, and a 16GB RAM + 512GB model retailing at 89,999. Customers can choose between White and Black colour options. The handset goes on sale from 15 July via Flipkart, Flipkart Minutes, Vijay Sales, Croma, and other retail outlets. Pre-bookings are currently open, with early buyers eligible for a complimentary pair of Nothing Ear earbuds.

Specifications and features

The Nothing Phone (3) runs on Nothing OS 3.5, built on Android 15, and is promised to receive five years of Android updates along with seven years of security patches. It features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1.5K (1260 x 2800 pixels), supporting HDR10+, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass 7i, while the rear panel is covered with Gorilla Glass Victus.

This device houses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and supports up to 16GB of RAM. It includes a triple rear camera setup: a 50MP main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and OIS, and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. A 50MP front-facing camera handles selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options include support for 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, NFC, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS, and NavIC. The handset is also equipped with dual stereo speakers, dual HD microphones, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Indian variant features a 5,500mAh battery, supporting 65W fast wired charging that is claimed to charge the phone fully in 54 minutes. It also offers 15W wireless charging, 7.5W reverse wired charging, and 5W reverse wireless charging. The device measures 160.60 x 75.59 x 8.99 mm and weighs 218 grams.

Business NewsTechnologyNewsNothing Phone (3) launched in India with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset: Price, specs and more
