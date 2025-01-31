Nothing Phone 3a series is set to launch on March 4. Nothing has already confirmed this, and now reports suggest that there could be two models on offer in the series: the Nothing Phone 3a 5G and the Nothing Phone 3a Pro 5G. Nothing will most likely skip the 'Plus' moniker that was introduced with the Nothing Phone 2a Plus.

We already know the price segment that Nothing targets with its 2a series phones, and it is more or less expected that the next-generation models will sit within the same bracket, between ₹20,000 and ₹30,000. Based on reports, let’s take a look at how the phones may stack up, and what are going to be the rivals.

Nothing Phone 3a Specifications (Tipped) According to Android Headlines, the Nothing Phone 3a and the 3a Pro will be available in different colourways. The Nothing Phone 3a will come in black and white, while the Pro model will be available in grey and black.

The publication also suggests that the Nothing Phone 3a could sport the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. Apart from the display, it may feature a 6.8-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel with 120Hz support. In terms of software, it is expected to run Android 15 with Nothing OS 3.1 on top. The glyph lighting interface is also expected to be retained.

Nothing is also likely to improve camera performance with a new 50MP telephoto shooter, which could offer around 2x optical zoom. Additionally, we may see a 50MP main sensor accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide camera.

Nothing Nothing 3a Series To Rival These Phones As mentioned earlier, if the Nothing Phone 3a is indeed priced under ₹30,000, it will compete directly with devices like the Poco X7 Pro, OnePlus Nord 4, Motorola Edge 50 Pro, and the Vivo V40e. More details will become clear once the phone officially launches on March 4.

With the reported specifications in mind, the Nothing Phone 3a could be a solid option under ₹30,000 and could pose a strong challenge to competitors like the Poco X7 Pro, which also offers some of the best internals in this price range. That being said, Nothing phones do pack a lot of character, particularly due to design. It also can't be denied that Nothing OS has steadily risen as one of the top Android skins over the past few years, and with several refinements, the overall experience is now quite stable. The UI feels minimal, and the design has been tastefully executed, making it a key differentiator.