Nothing Phone 3a Lite price, specifications and top alternatives you can consider

Nothing has launched another budget phone globally: the Phone (3a) Lite. The new device sits below the Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro that the London-based brand had earlier introduced and is currently the cheapest device it offers, barring the CMF lineup.

​Nothing Phone 3a Lite Price: ​Nothing Phone 3a Lite is priced at 249 Euros (around ₹25,600) in the global market. Given that the Phone 3a already costs around ₹25,000 in India, it is likely that the Phone 3a Lite could cost below ₹20,000.

​The official price, though, is yet to be revealed.

​Nothing Phone 3a Lite Specs: ​Nothing Phone 3a Lite features a 6.77-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone comes with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits (800 nits typical brightness) with Panda Glass protection.

​It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor with the Mali-G615 MC2 GPU, which is the same setup seen on many other phones in this price bracket.

​The phone comes with support for up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128/256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which is expandable up to 2TB via the microSD card slot.

​The Phone 3a Lite runs on Nothing OS 3.5 based on Android 15 and is promised to receive three years of Android updates and six years of security patches.

​On the optics front, the phone comes with a 50MP primary shooter with EIS, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2MP macro camera. The selfie camera is a 16MP shooter which is capable of recording videos at a maximum of 1080p at 60fps.

​The phone gets an IP54 rating for water and splash resistance, meaning it can potentially handle some light splashes but not full submersion under water. It runs on a 5,000mAh battery with 33W of wired fast charging.

​Top problems with Phone 3a Lite: ​With the Phone 3a Lite, Nothing has officially begun showing lockscreen ads to users while also adding pre-installed apps or bloatware on its phone, diluting the claims of clean and fast Nothing OS that the company once promised.

​The phone also comes with a single speaker setup, while a stereo speaker setup has become the norm in this price range for a while. Meanwhile, Nothing has also embraced the 2MP macro lens, which it has been critical of in the past.

​Given that it's a Nothing product, the Phone 3a Lite also doesn't come with a charger inside the box.

​Top alternatives to consider: ​OnePlus Nord CE 5: ​If you can upgrade your budget a little bit, the Nord CE 5 is a very good choice with its far superior Dimensity 8350 processor, bigger 7,100mAh battery, 80W charger inside the box, and a better resolution AMOLED display. The phone is also eligible for the OxygenOS 16 update, which is among the smoothest Android skins out there, if not the best. The phone usually sells for around ₹21,999 during sales.

OnePlus Nord CE 5 is powered by Dimensity 8350 processor

​If you have a strict budget of under ₹20,000, there are two good options you can consider.

​Infinix GT 30: ​Infinix GT 30 offers a higher 1.5K resolution AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a more powerful Dimensity 7400 processor, a larger 5,500 mAh battery, 45W charger inside the box, and shoulder triggers for gaming. If that's not enough, Infinix also offers a clean and ad-free experience that Nothing is now lacking.

Infinix GT 30 5G comes with shoulder triggers for gaming