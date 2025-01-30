London-based tech brand Nothing has confirmed the launch of its latest smartphone series, the Nothing Phone (3a), scheduled for 4 March. While earlier reports suggested the arrival of the Nothing Phone (3), the company has now revealed that the lineup will include the Nothing Phone (3a), and is anticipated to introduce a Pro variant as well.

Launch details and availability The Nothing Phone (3a) series will be introduced in India at 3:30 PM IST, as confirmed in the company’s recent Community Quarterly Update video. The devices will be available for purchase exclusively via Flipkart. Although Nothing has teased an “upgraded design” and “enhanced camera”, it has not yet confirmed the exact models in the lineup.

Expected specifications and features Various media reports suggest that the Nothing Phone (3a) might come in two RAM and storage configurations: 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB, while the Pro variant will likely be offered in a single 12GB+256GB model.

The standard Nothing Phone (3a) is likely to be available in black and white colour options and is reported to carry the model number A059. It is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset and sport a 6.8-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. A 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support is also anticipated.

In terms of camera, the Nothing Phone (3a) is expected to feature a triple-camera system, including a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. A 32MP front-facing camera is tipped for selfies and video calls.

As the official launch date approaches, further details are expected to emerge, keeping tech enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the next big reveal from the UK-based brand.