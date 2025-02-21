The highly anticipated Nothing Phone (3a) series is set to be officially unveiled on 4 March, with the lineup expected to include the Nothing Phone (3a) and the Phone (3a) Pro. While the company has been teasing key details about the upcoming smartphones, fresh renders have surfaced online, providing a glimpse of their design and key features.

According to a report by Android Authority, the alleged renders showcase the devices in black and white colour options, featuring Nothing’s signature transparent back and Glyph lighting. Both models appear to share a similar aesthetic but differ in terms of camera design.

The standard Nothing Phone (3a) is depicted with a horizontally aligned pill-shaped camera module, housing a triple-camera setup placed side by side. The LED flash is positioned next to the lenses, and the entire module is encompassed within a circular housing, further accentuated by Nothing’s distinctive Glyph lighting.

Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro exhibits a different approach to rear camera placement. It features a more circular camera module with three sensors and an LED flash positioned in an asymmetrical manner. Notably, the Pro variant includes a periscope telephoto camera, placed in one corner of the module. Like the standard model, it retains a transparent rear panel with the signature Glyph lights.

In terms of specifications, the Nothing Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro are both expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. The vanilla model is rumoured to offer configurations of 8GB or 12GB of RAM, paired with 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. Meanwhile, the Pro variant is tipped to feature 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Both devices could be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and a 6.77-inch 120Hz display, along with support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4.