Nothing is gearing up to integrate artificial intelligence into its smartphone ecosystem in a novel way. According to a report from Smartprix, tipster Shivam Kumar has revealed that the company’s forthcoming Nothing Phone (3a) series will introduce a unique AI-powered feature called ‘Essential Space,’ designed to act as a digital memory for users.

This innovation could be supported by a dedicated physical button, dubbed the ‘Essential Key,’ positioned on the right-hand side of the device. The button is designed for seamless one-handed operation, enabling users to capture and store important content quickly.

Unlike conventional AI suites, Essential Space is expected to function as an intelligent hub that collects and categorises a variety of user inputs, including screenshots, voice notes, social media saves, and photos. The AI-driven system is likely to ensure that these snippets of information are stored efficiently, making them easier to retrieve when needed.

The Essential Key is reportedly going to provide a range of intuitive functions. A single press captures and sends content directly to Essential Space. A long press records a voice note instantly, while a double tap grants access to all saved content within Essential Space.

Nothing could position Essential Space as more than just a digital archive. The system is anticipated to use artificial intelligence to enhance user experience through key features such as Camera Capture, which could allow a single press within the camera app to save the photo to Essential Space, where AI analyses and organises it. Smart Collections could automatically sort content into categories, eliminating the need for manual organisation. Focused Search will likely enable users to quickly locate specific files, while Flip to Record could also provide an alternative method for instantly recording voice notes.