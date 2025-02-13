Nothing has announced the Nothing Phone (3a) series will launch on March 4, featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. The phone is expected to have a 6.8-inch AMOLED display, Nothing OS 3.1, and a new button.

London-based Nothing has officially announced the launch date for its upcoming Nothing Phone (3a) series, set to debut on 4 March. In the run-up to the release, the company has disclosed key details about the forthcoming smartphones, with CEO Carl Pei confirming a shift to a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. This marks a departure from its predecessor, the Nothing Phone (2a) series, which utilised MediaTek Dimensity processors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pei shared the development in a community post, stating, “I’m happy to announce that we are going back to the Qualcomm Snapdragon series with the Phone (3a)." While the exact chipset has not been revealed, reports suggest the device could feature the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. The upcoming model is expected to deliver a 25 per cent increase in CPU performance and a 72 per cent boost in neural processing unit (NPU) speed compared to the Phone 2a Plus, enhancing on-device AI capabilities.

Beyond the processor upgrade, the Nothing Phone (3a) is rumoured to feature a 6.8-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is also expected to run on Nothing OS 3.1, based on Android 15. Additionally, it is likely to retain the signature Glyph interface, a hallmark of the brand’s design philosophy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another notable rumour surrounding the device is the addition of an extra button on the right side of the phone. Speculation suggests that this could serve as a dedicated camera button, an AI-specific action button, or a multi-functional toggle.

In a strategic move, Nothing has confirmed that the Phone (3a) series will be assembled at its Chennai-based manufacturing facility. The company highlighted that 95 per cent of its workforce at the plant comprises women. However, it remains uncertain whether the units produced in India will be sold exclusively within the country or exported to international markets.