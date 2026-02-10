Nothing Phone 4a, 4a Pro tipped for March launch with bigger batteries and 120Hz displays

Nothing is reportedly preparing to centre its smartphone plans for 2026 around the Phone 4a series, after opting not to release a flagship device this year. The mid-range lineup is expected to debut at Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona, likely in early March, and will include the Nothing Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro.

Nothing shifts focus to Phone 4a series With no top tier handset planned for 2026, the Phone 4a series is set to become Nothing’s most important smartphone launch of the year. The company has not yet confirmed an exact launch date, but industry expectations point to an unveiling around March 5 during MWC.

New colour options teased ahead of launch Nothing has begun teasing the upcoming phones by highlighting new colour choices. In a post on its official X account, the company shared an image featuring the “(a)” branding in five colours: blue, yellow, pink, white and black. Accompanied by the caption “soon”, the post signals the start of the promotional build up for the Phone 4a range.

The teaser strongly suggests that the smartphones will be offered in multiple colour variants. However, it has also sparked speculation about whether the image could be linked to the rumoured Nothing Headphones (a). Previous reports suggested the headphones may arrive in white, black, pink and yellow. If accurate, the blue option shown in the teaser could be exclusive to the Phone 4a models, helping distinguish the phones from the audio products.

Expected pricing for Phone 4a and 4a Pro Leaks have provided early indications of pricing. The standard Nothing Phone 4a is expected to start at around $475, which roughly converts to Rs. 43,000, while the Phone 4a Pro could be priced near $540. In the Indian market, the Phone 4a is tipped to launch below Rs. 40,000, with the Pro model likely positioned under Rs. 50,000.

Leaked specifications and features Both the Nothing Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro are expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset. The phones may offer up to 12GB of RAM and as much as 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Display wise, the two models are tipped to feature flat OLED panels with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Phone 4a Pro could gain an IP65 rating, providing improved protection against dust and water compared to the standard model. Battery capacities are rumoured to fall between 5,100mAh and 5,200mAh, slightly larger than the 5,000mAh unit used in the previous Phone 3a series. Charging speeds are expected to remain at 50W.

On the camera front, leaks suggest a 50 megapixel triple camera setup across the Phone 4a lineup, although details about sensors and features remain limited.

Design changes may be on the way Recent reports also hint at a refreshed design for the Phone 4a series. This has led to questions about whether Nothing will continue with its signature transparent back design or move in a new direction. With the Phone 4a range set to carry the brand’s smartphone ambitions for 2026, the design choices could signal a broader shift in Nothing’s identity.