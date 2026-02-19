Nothing Phone 4a series set for India launch in March: What all to expect

London-based technology brand Nothing has confirmed that its forthcoming Phone 4a series will launch in India in the first week of March. The new mid-range line-up is expected to comprise two models, the Phone 4a and the Phone 4a Pro, as the company builds momentum ahead of the official unveiling.

The firm, led by co-founder Carl Pei, recently revealed the launch date and has begun teasing key details about the devices in the run-up to the announcement.

Snapdragon chipset confirmed In a post on X, Nothing confirmed that the Phone 4a series will be powered by a Snapdragon processor. While the company stopped short of naming the exact system-on-chip, earlier leaks suggest that the devices could feature the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 platform.

If accurate, the chipset is tipped to offer an octa-core configuration with a peak clock speed of up to 2.71GHz, positioning the 4a range firmly in the upper mid-range segment.

Beyond confirming the chipmaker, Nothing has yet to disclose other core specifications such as battery capacity, camera hardware, or display details. These are expected to be revealed closer to launch.

Expected display and battery details Reports circulating online indicate that the standard Phone 4a may sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and support for refresh rates of up to 120Hz.

The handset is also rumoured to house a 5,400mAh battery with support for 50W wired fast charging, which would mark a notable upgrade in endurance and charging speeds for the series.

Pricing and variants tipped European pricing for the Pro variant has also surfaced ahead of launch. The Phone 4a Pro is said to be priced at EUR 499 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration, while the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option could cost EUR 569. The Pro model is expected to be available in Black, Silver and Pink finishes.

Meanwhile, the standard Phone 4a is reportedly set to start at EUR 409 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant in select European markets including France, Belgium and Italy. A higher-end 12GB RAM and 256GB storage version could be priced at EUR 449. Colour options are tipped to include Black, Blue, Pink and White.

