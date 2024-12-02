Nothing set to unveil three new smartphones in 2025: Report
Nothing is rumored to launch three new phones in 2025, including the Nothing Phone 3 and its Pro variant. Speculations hint at mid-range specs, with whimsical codenames inspired by Pokémon and pricing starting around $599.
The tech world is abuzz with a reported development from Nothing, the innovative UK-based smartphone manufacturer led by Carl Pei. According to a recent leak by noted tipster Yogesh Brar, the company is actively working on three new smartphones, all expected to debut in the first half of 2025.