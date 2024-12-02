Nothing is rumored to launch three new phones in 2025, including the Nothing Phone 3 and its Pro variant. Speculations hint at mid-range specs, with whimsical codenames inspired by Pokémon and pricing starting around $599.

The tech world is abuzz with a reported development from Nothing, the innovative UK-based smartphone manufacturer led by Carl Pei. According to a recent leak by noted tipster Yogesh Brar, the company is actively working on three new smartphones, all expected to debut in the first half of 2025. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While the firm has revealed nothing about the specifics, speculation is rife about what these upcoming handsets might bring to the table.

Brar’s post on X hints at a diverse line-up, potentially including the anticipated Nothing Phone (3), a Pro or Plus variant, and a third device speculated to be the Nothing Phone (3a). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The latter is rumoured to succeed the Nothing Phone (2a), which was globally launched earlier this year. However, the tipster refrained from revealing additional details, such as specifications or official names, leaving enthusiasts eager for further information.

A device believed to be the Nothing Phone (3) recently appeared on Geekbench, revealing some intriguing details. The handset reportedly features a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, an Adreno 810 GPU, and comes with Android 15 out of the box, paired with 8GB of RAM.

These specifications suggest a mid-range performance focus. However, earlier reports suggested a possible Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, leaving room for speculation about variations in configuration or model tiers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For the higher-end variant, rumoured to be the Nothing Phone (3) Plus or Nothing Phone (3) Pro, leaks point to a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor and a larger 6.7-inch display, targeting users seeking enhanced performance and screen real estate. Meanwhile, the base model is expected to feature a 6.5-inch screen, catering to a more standard size preference.

The rumoured codenames for these models – “Arcanine" for the base Nothing Phone (3) and “Hisuian" for the Pro variant – offer a whimsical nod to fans of Pokémon, aligning with the brand’s quirky marketing ethos, reported Gadgets 360. Pricing for the base model is tipped to start at $599 (approximately £475), with the Pro variant potentially costing $699 (around £555).