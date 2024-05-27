Nothing teases new colours for Phone (2a): Red and Yellow variants expected soon
Nothing Phone (2a) hinted in red and yellow colors, now on sale at Flipkart. Boasts 6.7-inch AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC, dual 50MP rear cameras, and 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.
Nothing will likely introduce new colour options for its recently launched Phone (2a) smartphone. The company hinted at this development with a post on X, showcasing the name "2a" in various coloured dots. This teaser suggests that the Nothing Phone (2a) might soon be available in red and yellow variants.