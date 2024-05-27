Nothing Phone (2a) hinted in red and yellow colors, now on sale at Flipkart. Boasts 6.7-inch AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC, dual 50MP rear cameras, and 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

Nothing will likely introduce new colour options for its recently launched Phone (2a) smartphone. The company hinted at this development with a post on X, showcasing the name "2a" in various coloured dots. This teaser suggests that the Nothing Phone (2a) might soon be available in red and yellow variants.

The newly released Nothing Phone (2a) is currently available for purchase on Flipkart, priced at ₹23,999 for the 128GB model and ₹27,999 for the 256GB variant.

The Nothing Phone (2a) features a 6.7-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 30Hz to 120Hz, which helps enhance battery efficiency. The screen also boasts a peak brightness of 1,300 nits and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC, the Nothing Phone (2a) promises robust performance, as evidenced by impressive Antutu benchmark scores. The company has committed to providing three major Android updates and four years of security patches for this device.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the dual rear camera setup on the Nothing Phone (2a). It includes a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) and an f/1.88 aperture, paired with a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens offering a 114-degree field of view. For selfies, there is a 32MP front-facing camera.

The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. However, it should be noted that the device does not include a charger in the box and does not support wireless charging.

Overall, the Nothing Phone (2a) presents a compelling mid-range option with its combination of performance, camera capabilities, and potential new color choices, appealing to a broad range of consumers.

