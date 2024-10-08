Nothing unveils Android 15-based OS 3.0 Beta for Phone (2a), packed with customisation and camera enhancements
Nothing has launched Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 1 for Phone (2a), based on Android 15. This update features customization options, camera enhancements, an AI-powered smart app drawer, and improved multitasking.
Carl Pei-owned tech company Nothing has announced the release of its latest software update, Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 1, for its Phone (2a) model. This new update, which is based on Android 15, allows users to experience the latest features and enhancements ahead of the official rollout scheduled for December 2024. It brings a host of improvements, including new customisation options, upgraded widgets, and several camera enhancements.