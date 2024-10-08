Nothing has launched Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 1 for Phone (2a), based on Android 15. This update features customization options, camera enhancements, an AI-powered smart app drawer, and improved multitasking.

Carl Pei-owned tech company Nothing has announced the release of its latest software update, Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 1, for its Phone (2a) model. This new update, which is based on Android 15, allows users to experience the latest features and enhancements ahead of the official rollout scheduled for December 2024. It brings a host of improvements, including new customisation options, upgraded widgets, and several camera enhancements.

In a community post, Nothing revealed that the OS 3.0 beta will soon be available for other devices, such as the Phone (2) and CMF Phone (1), with the latter expected to receive the update by the end of the year.

The new software includes several customisation features, particularly for the home and lock screens. Users can now edit their lock screens more directly by simply long-pressing the screen. The update also introduces new clock faces, typefaces, and layouts, giving users more options to personalise their device.

One of the standout features of the update is the smart app drawer, powered by artificial intelligence (AI). This intelligent feature organises apps into different categories based on usage patterns and allows users to pin their most-used apps at the top, ensuring quicker access.

Camera improvements are also a focal point of the update. These include reduced HDR processing time, a faster launch speed through the camera widget, enhanced low-light performance, and a more intuitive zoom slider. Users can also enjoy faster multi-tasking thanks to a new feature that enables them to move and resize pop-up windows, which can now be pinned to the edge of the screen for easier access.

Additionally, Nothing has revamped the fingerprint animation, staying true to the company's signature dot-matrix design. Another noteworthy feature is the new auto-archiving functionality, which promises to free up storage space automatically without removing any important data or apps.