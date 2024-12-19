Nothing, the London-based technology firm, has announced the release of its latest operating system, Nothing OS 3.0 (NOS 3.0), built on Android 15. The update introduces a range of new features aimed at enhancing customisation, organisation, and user interaction.

A significant addition is the new Nothing Gallery app, which includes an advanced search function and expanded editing tools such as filters, markup options, and suggestions. The app is designed to offer users more control over photo management and editing capabilities.

The update also brings Shared Widgets, a feature that allows users to display shared widgets on a newly designed, customisable lock screen. However, this functionality is currently limited to Nothing devices and supports only square-shaped photo widgets. The company has indicated that further widget support is under development.

Productivity enhancements in NOS 3.0 include the introduction of a Countdown Widget, which will be available on Google Play later this month via the Nothing Widgets app. Additionally, the new AI-powered Smart Drawer categorises apps into folders automatically, providing users with a more organised interface.

Other improvements include updates to Quick Settings, an enhanced Pop-up View, and changes to typography. Visual and performance adjustments have also been implemented to improve overall functionality.

The rollout schedule for NOS 3.0 begins with the Nothing Phone (2) and Phone (2a), with updates expected to be completed by the end of 2024. The Nothing Phone (1), Phone (2a) Plus, and CMF Phone 1 are set to receive the update in early 2025.