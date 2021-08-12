Unocoin, India's crypto asset, and blockchain company is offering its users to purchase gift vouchers via bitcoins.

Uncoin users can use the gift vouchers from 90 different brands, such as Domino's Pizza, Café Coffee Day, Baskin-Robbins, Himalaya, Prestige, and more. The offer is valid for KYC-verified customers with Bitcoin in their wallets

A user can use bitcoin starting from ₹100 to ₹5,000 to buy gift vouchers, Unocoin said.

According to Unocoin CEO and Co-Founder Sathvik Vishwanath, several bitcoin users across the world are accepting and trading bitcoins as a barter asset but in India, it never happened.

Therefore, the company decided to educate its Indian subscribers, Vishwanath added.

He said that there are thousands of e-commerce platforms in the US and other countries where bitcoin as a mode of payment is accepted. "Our offering answers the popular question of where someone can spend bitcoin in India," he said.

How to avail of gift vouchers on Unocoin

To avail of the vouchers, Unocoin users will need to log in first. After that, the user will have to go to the BTC page and click on the 'Shop' button. While using the Unocoin app, the option should be visible on the dashboard in the More section.

Unocoin said that its KYC-verified users can avail of gift vouchers from an array of brands across sectors such as travel, restaurants, lifestyle, clothing, accessories, hotels, and more using bitcoins.

On the Unocoin app, the vouchers' would be shown in INR denominations and upon selecting a desired voucher, its Bitcoin price will appear. Users can pay the amount to receive the voucher code.

Bengaluru-based startup Unocoin was founded in 2013 as India's first entrant into the cryptocurrency industry. Unocoin says it operates the country's largest bitcoin trading platform.

One bitcoin equals ₹34,10,899.52 as of August 12.

