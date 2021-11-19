Music streaming app Spotify has rolled out a new feature in which the user can have access to lyrics of more than eight million songs. The real-time lyrics feature is available for all users and on platforms across the globe. In a blogpost, Spotify said the lyrics can be accessed on iOS, Android, desktop computers, gaming consoles, and smart TVs. The company has made this feature available to both free and premium listeners.

Besides, the Stockholm-headquartered company also allows a user to share lyrics on social media. With the introduction of the new lyrics feature, Spotify said that it's discontinuing it's 'Behind the Lyrics' feature.

View lyrics on Spotify app:

Step 1: Click on the “Now Playing View" on a song.

Step 2: While listening, swipe up from the bottom of the screen.

Step 3: You’ll see track lyrics that scroll in real-time as the song is playing!

Step 4: To share, simply tap the “Share" button at the bottom of the lyrics screen and then select the lyrics you want to share.

View lyrics on Spotify desktop:

From the “Now Playing" bar, click on the microphone icon while a song is playing.

View lyrics on Spotify TV app:

Open the “Now Playing View" on a song.

Navigate to the right corner to the “lyrics button" and select if you want to enable Lyrics.

Once enabled, you’ll see the lyrics in the “Now Playing" View.

