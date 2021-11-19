Now find lyrics of your favorite songs in Spotify; Here's how1 min read . Updated: 19 Nov 2021, 12:48 PM IST
Music streaming app Spotify has rolled out a new feature in which a user can have access to lyrics of more than eight million songs
Music streaming app Spotify has rolled out a new feature in which a user can have access to lyrics of more than eight million songs
|
Listen to this article
Music streaming app Spotify has rolled out a new feature in which the user can have access to lyrics of more than eight million songs. The real-time lyrics feature is available for all users and on platforms across the globe. In a blogpost, Spotify said the lyrics can be accessed on iOS, Android, desktop computers, gaming consoles, and smart TVs. The company has made this feature available to both free and premium listeners.
Besides, the Stockholm-headquartered company also allows a user to share lyrics on social media. With the introduction of the new lyrics feature, Spotify said that it's discontinuing it's 'Behind the Lyrics' feature.
View lyrics on Spotify app:
Step 1: Click on the “Now Playing View" on a song.
Step 2: While listening, swipe up from the bottom of the screen.
Step 3: You’ll see track lyrics that scroll in real-time as the song is playing!
Step 4: To share, simply tap the “Share" button at the bottom of the lyrics screen and then select the lyrics you want to share.
View lyrics on Spotify desktop:
View lyrics on Spotify TV app:
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!