Elon Musk on Thursday unveiled a unique feature on Twitter that is essentially designed for investors, traders, financial experts, and organisations. Musk-led Twitter will help users to view charts and graphs of major stocks, exchange tarded funds (ETFs), and cryptocurrencies, all within a tweet.

Here's how the financial feature on Twitter will work:

The Twitter Business handle has explained this new feature on the platform itself. So when you tweet abbreviation of a major stock with a "$" symbol in front of it, that stock will automatically become clickable. And, it will take the user to the search results about that stock, which will showcase the pricing graph and other data about it.

"When you Tweet the symbol of a major stock, ETF, or cryptocurrency with a $ in front of it (like $BTC), people on Twitter see a clickable link that takes them to search results.

Starting today, these search results will include the pricing graphs for major symbols," it wrote.

Twitter Business added, "You can also search for symbols directly, without clicking on a link within a Tweet. Most symbols with and without the $ sign will work in search (QQQ or $QQQ)".

Elon Musk praised the Twitter team for introducing this financial feature. The billionaire wrote, "One of many product improvements coming to financial Twitter!

Nice work by the Twitter team".

Since taking over Twitter on 27 October, Musk has introduced a slew of changes in the microblogging site, including the "$8 subscription service", called Twitter Blue.

Musk relaunched a Twitter subscription service last week after a first attempt saw an embarrassing spate of fake accounts that scared advertisers and cast doubt on the site's future.

The subscription service costs $8 per month for users accessing Twitter on the web and $11 if signing up on an Apple device.

Besides, the social media platform Twitter has started rolling out a grey tick verification mark for government-related accounts and a golden tick mark for companies while the rest of the verified accounts will get a blue tick mark.

Twitter has replaced the blue tick mark of the Government of India's handle with a grey tick and also of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's.