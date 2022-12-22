Elon Musk on Thursday unveiled a unique feature on Twitter that is essentially designed for investors, traders, financial experts, and organisations. Musk-led Twitter will help users to view charts and graphs of major stocks, exchange tarded funds (ETFs), and cryptocurrencies, all within a tweet.
Here's how the financial feature on Twitter will work:
The Twitter Business handle has explained this new feature on the platform itself. So when you tweet abbreviation of a major stock with a "$" symbol in front of it, that stock will automatically become clickable. And, it will take the user to the search results about that stock, which will showcase the pricing graph and other data about it.
"When you Tweet the symbol of a major stock, ETF, or cryptocurrency with a $ in front of it (like $BTC), people on Twitter see a clickable link that takes them to search results.
Starting today, these search results will include the pricing graphs for major symbols," it wrote.
Twitter Business added, "You can also search for symbols directly, without clicking on a link within a Tweet. Most symbols with and without the $ sign will work in search (QQQ or $QQQ)".
Elon Musk praised the Twitter team for introducing this financial feature. The billionaire wrote, "One of many product improvements coming to financial Twitter!