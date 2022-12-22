Now you can check view count on Twitter like YouTube: All you need to know

Twitter, a microblogging platform, has come up with a new feature which is very similar to YouTube. This latest feature will allow all the users to check view count for all their tweets. Previously, users only who tweeted counted the views by using tweet analytics.
Recently, several users posted screenshots of tweets which highlighted four options instead of three on their screens. Hence, the view count option was visible in these screenshots alongside Retweets, Quote Tweets and Likes. However, it is not clear which platform has got these features such as iPhone, Android or web. Moreover, only few users could spot this feature and not every Twitter user has received it.
Previously, Elon Musk made an announcement that the feature would be available soon. Meanwhile, Musk has also unveiled a unique feature on Twitter that is essentially designed for investors, traders, financial experts, and organisations. Musk-led Twitter will help users to view charts and graphs of major stocks, exchange tarded funds (ETFs), and cryptocurrencies, all within a tweet.
The Twitter Business handle has explained this new feature on the platform itself. So when you tweet an abbreviation of a major stock with a "$" symbol in front of it, that stock will automatically become clickable. And, it will take the user to the search results about that stock, which will showcase the pricing graph and other data about it.
"When you Tweet the symbol of a major stock, ETF, or cryptocurrency with a $ in front of it (like $BTC), people on Twitter see a clickable link that takes them to search results.
Starting today, these search results will include the pricing graphs for major symbols," it wrote. Twitter Business added, "You can also search for symbols directly, without clicking on a link within a Tweet. Most symbols with and without the $ sign will work in search (QQQ or $QQQ)".
Elon Musk praised the Twitter team for introducing this financial feature. The billionaire wrote, "One of many product improvements coming to financial Twitter! Nice work by the Twitter team".
Since taking over Twitter on 27 October, Musk has introduced a slew of changes in the microblogging site, including the "$8 subscription service", called Twitter Blue.