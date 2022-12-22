Now you can enable end-to-end encryption in Instagram chats: Here’s how

Instagram, a Meta owned photo sharing platform, provides an option to enable end-to-end encryption in Instagram chats just like Facebook and WhatsApp. It is necessary to safeguard your messages in today’s era of the internet where digital privacy is a major concern. In case you are wondering how to use this feature on Instagram, here is the guide for you:
Guide for new end-to-end encrypted chat
STEP1. Open the Instagram app on a smart device and click on the DM section.
STEP1. Open the Instagram app on a smart device and click on the DM section.
STEP2. Now tap on the plus icon which is at the top right corner.
STEP3. Click on Start end-to-end encrypted chat option.
STEP4. Further, choose the account that you want to start a secure conversation with.
STEP5. Press the Chat button which will be available in the top right.
Guide to enable end-to-end encryption in existing chat
STEP1. Open the Instagram app on a smart device.
STEP1. Open the Instagram app on a smart device.
STEP2. Visit the chat in which you would like to start the end-to-end encryption.