Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Technology / News /  Now you can enable end-to-end encryption in Instagram chats: Here’s how

Now you can enable end-to-end encryption in Instagram chats: Here’s how

1 min read . 07:19 PM ISTLivemint
Here is how to enable end-to-end encryption in Instagram chats

  • It is necessary to safeguard your messages in today’s era of the internet where digital privacy is a major concern. In case you are wondering how to use this feature on Instagram, here is the guide for you:

Instagram, a Meta owned photo sharing platform, provides an option to enable end-to-end encryption in Instagram chats just like Facebook and WhatsApp. It is necessary to safeguard your messages in today’s era of the internet where digital privacy is a major concern. In case you are wondering how to use this feature on Instagram, here is the guide for you:

Instagram, a Meta owned photo sharing platform, provides an option to enable end-to-end encryption in Instagram chats just like Facebook and WhatsApp. It is necessary to safeguard your messages in today’s era of the internet where digital privacy is a major concern. In case you are wondering how to use this feature on Instagram, here is the guide for you:

Guide for new end-to-end encrypted chat

STEP1. Open the Instagram app on a smart device and click on the DM section.

Guide for new end-to-end encrypted chat

STEP1. Open the Instagram app on a smart device and click on the DM section.

STEP2. Now tap on the plus icon which is at the top right corner.

STEP2. Now tap on the plus icon which is at the top right corner.

STEP3. Click on Start end-to-end encrypted chat option.

STEP3. Click on Start end-to-end encrypted chat option.

STEP4. Further, choose the account that you want to start a secure conversation with.

STEP4. Further, choose the account that you want to start a secure conversation with.

STEP5. Press the Chat button which will be available in the top right.

STEP5. Press the Chat button which will be available in the top right.

Guide to enable end-to-end encryption in existing chat

STEP1. Open the Instagram app on a smart device.

Guide to enable end-to-end encryption in existing chat

STEP1. Open the Instagram app on a smart device.

STEP2. Visit the chat in which you would like to start the end-to-end encryption.

STEP2. Visit the chat in which you would like to start the end-to-end encryption.

STEP3. Tap on the receiver’s name at the top of the chat window to search it.

STEP3. Tap on the receiver’s name at the top of the chat window to search it.

STEP4. Scroll down and press the end-to-end encryption feature.

STEP4. Scroll down and press the end-to-end encryption feature.

STEP5. A new chat would be opened with end-to-end encryption protection.

STEP5. A new chat would be opened with end-to-end encryption protection.

Meanwhile, Instagram has announced that they are launching a ‘hacked’ hub to assist accounts that have been experiencing access issues.

Meanwhile, Instagram has announced that they are launching a ‘hacked’ hub to assist accounts that have been experiencing access issues.

As per Instagram, hacked is nothing but a new, comprehensive destination people can rely on to report and resolve account access issues.

As per Instagram, hacked is nothing but a new, comprehensive destination people can rely on to report and resolve account access issues.

"To support accounts that are experiencing access issues or may have been hacked, we created Instagram.com/hacked - a new, comprehensive destination people can rely on to report and resolve account access issues," the message on Instagram's announcement blog read.

"To support accounts that are experiencing access issues or may have been hacked, we created Instagram.com/hacked - a new, comprehensive destination people can rely on to report and resolve account access issues," the message on Instagram's announcement blog read.

"If you're unable to log in to your account, enter Instagram.com/hacked on your mobile phone or desktop browser. Next, you will be able to select if you think you've been hacked, forgot your password, lost access to two-factor authentication or if your account has been disabled. From there, you will be able to follow a series of steps to help regain access to your account. If you have multiple accounts associated with your information, you will be able to choose which account needs support," the platform added.

"If you're unable to log in to your account, enter Instagram.com/hacked on your mobile phone or desktop browser. Next, you will be able to select if you think you've been hacked, forgot your password, lost access to two-factor authentication or if your account has been disabled. From there, you will be able to follow a series of steps to help regain access to your account. If you have multiple accounts associated with your information, you will be able to choose which account needs support," the platform added.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP