Now YouTube will warn you against your abusive comments: Here’s how

YouTube, a Google owned video streaming service, has released a new feature which will warn you against your abusive comments. According to the platform, it will notify users whose abusive comments have been removed for the violation of the company’s policies. Notably, users will receive a timeout and be temporarily disbaled to comment for up to 24 hours if they are found to leave multiple abusive comments.
As per the YouTube’s forum, the testing has displayed that these warnings and timeouts reduce the likelihood of users who leave abusive comments and violate the company regulations.
"Our goal is to both protect creators from users trying to negatively impact the community via comments, as well as offer more transparency to users who may have had comments removed to policy violations and hopefully help them understand our Community Guidelines," said YouTube.
As of now, the abusive comment detection is only able to spot the negative comments in English but the company is expected to include more languages in near future. YouTube claims that the video streaming platform has received more than 1.1 billion spam comments in the first half of the year 2022.
YouTube, a video streaming platform, has changed the way videos are uploaded. Now, the video streaming platform will show users how long it takes for a video to be uploaded with full quality before it gets uploaded. As per the company, it will help the creators who want to share multiple videos on YouTube on a regular time span. It would also work with videos of all qualities including Standard Definition, High Definition and 4K.
The Google owned video streaming platform tweeted and updated its support page to make users aware about the new video uploading process. YouTube said that higher-quality videos with 4K or HD resolution will likely take more time to process.
Previously, YouTube displayed users two different waiting periods before a video was uploaded. The first part showed the time needed to upload the video and the second displayed the time that the platform will require to process the file into a full-quality video.
With the new feature, users will be able to share a video quickly. Moreover, the new video process feature will help the creators to schedule the videos and keep a track of the time the video will take to be uploaded.