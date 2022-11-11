Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / News /  NPCI enables electricity bill payments on 123PAY for feature phone users

2 min read . 12:06 PM ISTLivemint
NPCI enables electricity bill payments on 123PAY for feature phone users. (Photo: HT)

  • 123PAY was developed by NPCI for feature phone users to allow them to undertake digital transactions based on four technology alternatives: calling an IVR number, app functionality in feature phones, missed call-based approach, and also proximity sound-based payments.

NEW DELHI: National Payments Corp. of India (NPCI) on Friday announced that electricity bill payments service for more than 70 electricity boards has been enabled on 123PAY, an instant payment system for feature phones.

“Powered by Bharat Bill Payment System(BBPS), this feature will facilitate a smooth and quick electricity bill payment service through 123PAY for users to instantly make payments directly from their bank accounts," NPCI said in its statement.

123PAY was developed by NPCI for feature phone users to allow them to undertake digital transactions based on four technology alternatives: calling an IVR (interactive voice response) number, app functionality in feature phones, missed call-based approach, and also proximity sound-based payments.

With the launch of electricity bill payments on 123Pay, the need for features phone users to conduct a paper check or pay in cash at the utility office will be eliminated. Though 123Pay service was launched for feature phone users who can use Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payment service in a safe and secure manner, the electricity bill payment service will be available to smartphone users as well.

Consumers will be able to pay electricity bills in 10 regional languages by calling on payment numbers ‘080 4516 3666’ or ‘6366 200 200’ powered by Bharat Bill Payment Service (BBPS)," NPCI said in its statement.

Users have to follow these steps:

Customer calls on 123Pay payment numbers 080-4516-3666 or 6366 200 200

First-time or new user will first be onboarded

Choose the electricity bill payment option

The customer then has to speak out the electricity board name for which payment needs to be done

The user then has to enter the consumer or customer number and any other details as asked on the call

The user will then be informed of the outstanding bill amount

The user enters UPI PIN and makes the payment

“We are delighted to augment the catalogue of services offered by 123PAY to its innumerable users. We believe that the voice-enabled electricity bill payments functionality on 123PAY will provide a further push to UPI acceptance in various geographies across the country and will transform the way bill payments are perceived. These payments will not only save time but will also conveniently modernizes the process of Bill Payment via voice facility on call. Going ahead, we will continue to expand the ambit of services offered by 123PAY and, as a corollary, the conveniences of its users," said Sourabh Tomar, Head- UPI and IMPS Product, NPCI.

