NPCI enables electricity bill payments on 123PAY for feature phone users

“We are delighted to augment the catalogue of services offered by 123PAY to its innumerable users. We believe that the voice-enabled electricity bill payments functionality on 123PAY will provide a further push to UPI acceptance in various geographies across the country and will transform the way bill payments are perceived. These payments will not only save time but will also conveniently modernizes the process of Bill Payment via voice facility on call. Going ahead, we will continue to expand the ambit of services offered by 123PAY and, as a corollary, the conveniences of its users," said Sourabh Tomar, Head- UPI and IMPS Product, NPCI.