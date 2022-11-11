NPCI enables electricity bill payments on 123PAY for feature phone users

NEW DELHI: National Payments Corp. of India (NPCI) on Friday announced that electricity bill payments service for more than 70 electricity boards has been enabled on 123PAY, an instant payment system for feature phones.
“Powered by Bharat Bill Payment System(BBPS), this feature will facilitate a smooth and quick electricity bill payment service through 123PAY for users to instantly make payments directly from their bank accounts," NPCI said in its statement.
123PAY was developed by NPCI for feature phone users to allow them to undertake digital transactions based on four technology alternatives: calling an IVR (interactive voice response) number, app functionality in feature phones, missed call-based approach, and also proximity sound-based payments.
With the launch of electricity bill payments on 123Pay, the need for features phone users to conduct a paper check or pay in cash at the utility office will be eliminated. Though 123Pay service was launched for feature phone users who can use Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payment service in a safe and secure manner, the electricity bill payment service will be available to smartphone users as well.
Consumers will be able to pay electricity bills in 10 regional languages by calling on payment numbers ‘080 4516 3666’ or ‘6366 200 200’ powered by Bharat Bill Payment Service (BBPS)," NPCI said in its statement.
Users have to follow these steps:
Customer calls on 123Pay payment numbers 080-4516-3666 or 6366 200 200
First-time or new user will first be onboarded