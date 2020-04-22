Nubia Play 5G launched with 144Hz refresh rate display, Snapdragon 765G

Nubia has launched a new mid-range series called Nubia Play. The new series is aimed at the gaming audience. The company has launched the first device, Nubia Play 5G in China. The device is a mid-range device but gets a few flagship -like specifications to attract gamers.

The USP of the phone is a 6.65-inch Full HD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate. As the name suggests, the device also gets 5G connectivity which is facilitated by Snapdragon 765G chipset. The phone also gets capacitive shoulder buttons to make the device more gaming friendly.

To support the high refresh rate, the display also gets a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. The display also houses a built-in fingerprint sensor. In terms of design, the phone gets slim bezels on the top and bottom of the display.

In terms of camera, the device gets a triple lens setup. The primary lens is a 48MP Sony IMX582 sensor. Along with the main lens, the phone gets one 8MP ultra-wide lens and another 2MP macro lens. The front facing camera is a 12MP unit. The device gets a 5100mAh battery which also supports 30W fast charging.

The device is already up for pre-order in China and is available in three variants. The base variant gets 6GB RAM and 128GB or storage. It is priced at CNY 2,400 (roughly ₹26,000). The second variant comes with 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage and is priced at CNY 2,700 (roughly ₹29,000). The top variant comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. It is priced at CNY 3,000 (roughly ₹33,000). The smartphone get UFS 2.1 storage. The sale in China will commence on 24.

