Nutanix says software companies will fail in GenAI era only if they’re not critical

NEW DELHI: Software as a service (SaaS), a business model that became popular among Indian technology startups over the past decade, is poised for disruption as the emergence of generative artificial intelligence automates various business processes. This, though, isn’t hurting Nutanix, a San Jose, California-based software maker founded by India-born entrepreneur Dheeraj Pandey.
In an interview with Mint, Rajiv Ramaswami, only the second chief executive officer of the company in its 17-year history, said that the rise of generative AI “could offer a sharp tailwind for software companies, but for that, only those software firms that make software that’s essential to the core technology operation and cannot be replaced by automation processes will survive.”
Nutanix offers companies software for running applications and AI on any cloud platform and managing data anywhere. It counts Apollo Pharmacy, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Karnataka Bank among its clients. The company generated ₹1,990 crore ($210 million) from its India subsidiary in FY25, according to data sourced from Tofler, accounting for 8.3% of its global revenue.