Nvidia Corp on Monday said it plans to make a server processor chip based on technology from the United Kingdom's Arm Ltd, putting it in the most direct competition yet with rival Intel Corp and adding a layer of complexity to the antitrust review of Nvidia's $40 billion deal to buy Arm.

Intel is the world's biggest maker of central processors for data center servers but has increasingly seen competition from Arm-based chips. With its "Grace" server processor, Nvidia will be the largest chip company so far to challenge Intel in its key market.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via