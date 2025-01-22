Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, praised Huawei's Mate XT as revolutionary after testing it, highlighting its durability and innovative design.

Jensen Huang, the visionary CEO and founder of Nvidia, has heaped praise on Huawei's Mate XT, the world's first tri-fold smartphone. According to News18, the tech mogul described the groundbreaking device as both "incredible" and "unbelievable."

Reportedly, Huang’s admiration for the Mate XT came after he had the opportunity to test the device personally, marvelling at its durability and seamless folding mechanism.

The Spring Festival Appreciation Party was an occasion for Nvidia to celebrate the Chinese New Year and strengthen ties with its Chinese partners and audience. Huang, who has openly expressed his affection for Chinese culture, used the gathering to reflect on his experiences in China and the country's impressive technological advancements.

During the event, Huang elaborated on his impressions of the Mate XT. He praised its design as a testament to human creativity and engineering brilliance. “It’s incredible as well as unbelievable," he said, summing up his thoughts on the tri-fold handset.

Huang was particularly taken with the Mate XT’s large, foldable screen, which he described as a game-changer for both leisure and productivity. As an avid reader, he appreciated how the expansive display enhanced the experience of reading and watching films. He also noted its potential for boosting work efficiency, offering the convenience of a larger screen without compromising portability.

Huawei's Mate XT has already secured its place as a landmark device in the tech world. Its triple-folding design not only pushes the boundaries of smartphone engineering but also redefines user expectations for portable devices.

With endorsements from prominent figures like Jensen Huang, the Mate XT continues to garner global attention, showcasing Huawei’s ability to remain at the forefront of innovation despite a fiercely competitive market.